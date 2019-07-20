'We don't want to forget that Jews lived here'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wales' Jewish history: 'We don't want to forget Jews lived here'
A charity wants to buy and restore one of Wales' oldest synagogues as part of efforts to preserve the nation's Jewish history.
One of the best examples of this history, Merthyr Tydfil's Old Synagogue has fallen into disrepair as Wales' Jewish population dwindles.
The Foundation for Jewish Heritage hopes to buy the site and restore it to its former glory.
"We don't want to forget that Jews once lived here," said Stanley Soffa from the Jewish History Association of South Wales (JHASW).
-
20 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-49053255/wales-jewish-history-we-don-t-want-to-forget-jews-lived-hereRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window