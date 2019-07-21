'It's so draining, there's been a lot of tears'

Video

A team of footballers have broken the world record for the longest football match after playing continuously for 169 hours.

They were raising funds for the charity, Kicking Off Against Cancer.

"I wasn't prepared for the emotional challenge. It's so draining," one player explained.

"Everyone has cried at some point during it, there's been a lot of tears and emotional outbursts."

Lucie Banks, a trustee at the charity, said each hour played at the Air Dome, in Leckwith, Cardiff, earned a team member a five minute break, which worked out as one hour in every 12.