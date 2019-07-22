Video

It began as the Welsh National Agricultural Society show in 1904 with just a few hundred animals.

Now the Royal Welsh Show has grown to be the biggest agricultural event in Europe.

This year's show at Builth Wells, its permanent home since 1963, is the 100th edition and is set to be the biggest yet.

Nearly 240,000 people from 40 different countries are expected to visit the showground over the three days, visiting 1,000 stands and watching 8,000 animals.