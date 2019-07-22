Infected blood contamination a 'death sentence'

Video

A former steelworker who was infected with hepatitis C after being given contaminated blood has said his diagnosis was like "another death sentence".

Toni Olszewki, 66, needed blood transfusions and multiple operations after being hit by a train while riding his motorbike home from work.

He only discovered he had been given the liver disease 12 years later.

The infected blood inquiry takes place in Cardiff from 23-26 July.