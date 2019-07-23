Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: What do people in Milford Haven think?
Boris Johnson has been elected new Conservative leader and will become the next UK prime minister.
After Mr Johnson was elected as the new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford called on him to show "maturity".
So, what do people on the street in Milford Haven think of the new PM?
"I just don't like him, I think he's a bloody idiot," was one woman's opinion, but another person said: "I think he's the better of the two. We want Brexit and we just want out."
-
23 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window