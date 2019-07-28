The history of Brecon and Radnorshire

Media player
Brecon and Radnorshire by election: A history
The Brecon and Radnorshire by-election takes place on 1 August after the incumbent MP Chris Davies was unseated by a recall petition.
The constituency has changed hands several times in the past few decades, with the SDP-Liberal Alliance, its successor the Liberal Democrats, and the Conservatives, all holding the seat since 1985.
Richard Livsey's victory that year for the SDP-Liberal Alliance was heralded "the end of Thatcherism".
This year's election will take place just under a week into Boris Johnson's premiership.
28 Jul 2019
