The history of Brecon and Radnorshire

The Brecon and Radnorshire by-election takes place on 1 August after the incumbent MP Chris Davies was unseated by a recall petition.

The constituency has changed hands several times in the past few decades, with the SDP-Liberal Alliance, its successor the Liberal Democrats, and the Conservatives, all holding the seat since 1985.

Richard Livsey's victory that year for the SDP-Liberal Alliance was heralded "the end of Thatcherism".

This year's election will take place just under a week into Boris Johnson's premiership.