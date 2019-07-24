Media player
Lightning: What is it like to fly during a thunderstorm?
The power of a thunderstorm can be appreciated from the safety of your bedroom.
But how would you feel flying in a helicopter as lightning bolts flash around you?
Footage from the National Police Air Service helicopter, based in Hawarden, Flintshire, gives you some idea what it might be like.
A house was set on fire after being struck by lightning as storms hit parts of Wales overnight.
24 Jul 2019
