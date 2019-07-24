'We were known locally as the Aids family'
Video

Contaminated blood inquiry: Abuse of 'Aids family'

The parents of a young Aids victim have spoken about the abuse the family faced, including graffiti daubed on their house.

Colin Smith, a haemophiliac, died at the age of seven in 1990 after being given infected blood products.

His parents Colin and Janet gave evidence to the public contaminated blood inquiry in Cardiff.

  • 24 Jul 2019
