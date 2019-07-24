'We were known locally as the Aids family'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Contaminated blood inquiry: Abuse of 'Aids family'
The parents of a young Aids victim have spoken about the abuse the family faced, including graffiti daubed on their house.
Colin Smith, a haemophiliac, died at the age of seven in 1990 after being given infected blood products.
His parents Colin and Janet gave evidence to the public contaminated blood inquiry in Cardiff.
-
24 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window