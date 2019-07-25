Video

Paul Summers died aged 44 after he was given contaminated blood as a child.

Diagnosed with the blood disorder haemophilia at the age of five, his parents believed their son could still lead "a full life".

But the treatment that was meant to save him, would eventually kill him.

Now his parents, Pat and Tony, want to know who is to blame.

"I'm not suggesting it was the hospital's intention to hide it, but what were they told to do and how to explain it - or not explain it?" said Tony.

"Who gave the instruction further up the line?"