'Recognised by those who supported from beginning'
Hollywood's Catherine Zeta-Jones handed Swansea freedom

Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she is being "recognised by those who supported me from the beginning" at a ceremony in Swansea.

The Hollywood star was given the honorary freedom of the City and County of Swansea.

It is part of celebrations marking Swansea's 50th year as a city.

The family posed for photographs and Zeta-Jones signed autographs before the ceremony.

  • 24 Jul 2019
