Homeless World Cup: 'It's about the human beings behind the football'

Cardiff is playing host to the 17th Homeless World Cup football tournament which kicks off on Saturday.

The tournament will include men's/mixed and women's teams from 48 countries.

Its aim is to use football to inspire homeless people to change their lives.

Wales players are gearing up to play on home soil.

  • 26 Jul 2019
