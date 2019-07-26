Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syrian Welsh learner: 'We speak with friends in both languages'
A Syrian refugee who fled the civil war said he feels at home in a mid Wales seaside town after learning Welsh.
Mohamad Karkoubi, from Aleppo, lives in Aberystwyth with his wife and their three children.
They were among the first Syrian refugees to come to Wales under a government resettlement scheme.
Despite admitting missing his father and his home country, Mr Karkoubi said learning Welsh has helped him and his family settle in the Ceredigion community.
-
26 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-49125916/syrian-welsh-learner-we-speak-with-friends-in-both-languagesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window