'The people here are really friendly'
Syrian Welsh learner: 'We speak with friends in both languages'

A Syrian refugee who fled the civil war said he feels at home in a mid Wales seaside town after learning Welsh.

Mohamad Karkoubi, from Aleppo, lives in Aberystwyth with his wife and their three children.

They were among the first Syrian refugees to come to Wales under a government resettlement scheme.

Despite admitting missing his father and his home country, Mr Karkoubi said learning Welsh has helped him and his family settle in the Ceredigion community.

  • 26 Jul 2019
