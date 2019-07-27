'We need to think seriously about independence'

Media player
'Think seriously about Welsh independence', say rally crowds
Welsh people should "think seriously about independence", according to people who attended a rally in Caernarfon on Saturday.
More than 8,000 people joined the rally on the Gwynedd town's Castle Square, according to organisers.
Police said they counted at least 5,000 people.
