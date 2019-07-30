Media player
Malaciah Thomas stabbing: Killers 'took something I can never replace'
Family and friends of Malaciah Thomas have been speaking about his death and their concerns over knife crime.
Four men who chased him through the streets before stabbing him to death in a row over a woman were locked up in February at Cardiff Crown Court.
His mother, Zoe Mottram, said: "I knew that knives were out there, but you think it’s everybody else’s children. Not yours. I just didn’t think it would be mine.”
30 Jul 2019
