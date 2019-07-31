Video

What are the important issues for voters who go to the polls in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election?

BBC Wales reporter Teleri Glyn Jones takes a stroll around the Royal Welsh Show and finds out that Brexit is on people's minds - not just local issues.

It is the first electoral test for new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The poll was triggered in June when a recall petition unseated the incumbent Conservative MP Chris Davies after he was convicted of a false expenses claim.

There are six candidates in the race, competing for the attention of about 53,000 voters.