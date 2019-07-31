Patients return home same day as hip operations
Hip operation patients in Wrexham allowed home on same day

Some patients will be able to have a hip replacement operation and go home on the same day.

They would be allowed to leave Wrexham Maelor Hospital under supervision if consultants consider it safe.

The the average stay in hospital after the surgery is about three days.

Doctors said the quick turnarounds are due to improvements in care and not about saving money.

