12 chapels bought by minister for £200,000

A church minister has spent £200,000 buying 12 derelict chapels in the south Wales valleys.

The Rev Robert Stivey, hopes to reopen them as places of worship.

He said it was an "act of faith".

Six of the chapels are in the Cynon Valley, three in the Rhondda Valley and three in the Merthyr valley.

The aim is to stop them being demolished or turned into flats.