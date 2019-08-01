Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
12 chapels bought by minister for £200,000 to reopen
A church minister has spent £200,000 buying 12 derelict chapels in the south Wales valleys.
The Rev Robert Stivey, hopes to reopen them as places of worship.
He said it was an "act of faith".
Six of the chapels are in the Cynon Valley, three in the Rhondda Valley and three in the Merthyr valley.
The aim is to stop them being demolished or turned into flats.
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window