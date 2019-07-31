Gang waits for delivery drivers with knives

Video

A gang has been caught on CCTV attacking delivery drivers they had ordered food from.

Tamika Rosser, 18, Jack Delaney, 19, and Adrian O'Neil, 20, have all been jailed after admitting robbery and other offences.

The trio would order food under false names and wait for delivery drivers, attacking them with knives and demanding money.

On one occasion they threatened a taxi driver, shouting at the driver they had knives and would "cut" him.

At Swansea Crown Court, O'Neil was jailed for four years, while Rosser and Delaney were both jailed for two years and eight months.