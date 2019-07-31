Video

This is the moment a drug dealer was caught red-handed - by his own dashboard camera.

Scott Curtis, 45, of Cwmdare, Aberdare, was facing charges for possession of drugs after being pulled over by South Wales Police.

But officers then watched two hours of footage from the camera mounted on his Ford Focus that showed him dealing class A drugs and stopping users in the street.

He can even be heard negotiating the price of “gear” on his mobile phone.

Curtis was jailed for two years and six months at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court after admitting possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and producing cannabis.

Det Con Steve Woolley said: “Scott tried his best to get away with his crimes.

“He threw drugs from his vehicle and then claimed that it was all for personal use.

“But when we played back his own dashcam footage, I don’t think he could quite believe it himself.”