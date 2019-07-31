Gavin and Stacey star asks fans what's occurin'?

Video

When noisy fans were disturbing filming of comedy Gavin and Stacey, there was only one woman for the job.

Nessa, actress and co-writer Ruth Jones, had a word for the fans who had turned up to watch a Christmas special being filmed at Barry Island.

"Now listen... I need you to shut up alri", she said.

The Bafta-winning sitcom, about a long-distance relationship between a girl from south Wales and an Essex boy, was last screened in the UK in 2010.

The one-off episode will be screened on Christmas Day.