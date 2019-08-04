Video

For Amanda Shaw, 40, from Wrexham, "it was a very, very, worrying time" when her son Theo spent time at Wrexham Maelor Hospital's special care baby unit.

"It was quite traumatic seeing Theo with all these tubes and things helping him to breathe," she said.

When he was ready to go home, they became the first family on the ward to ring a specially-placed bell and read a verse to mark the occasion.

The bell was donated by the End of Treatment Bells organisation, set up by Tracey Payton and husband Phil after their daughter Emma rang an end of treatment bell on her discharge from hospital in the United States.