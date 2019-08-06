Fancy sharing a mansion with six families?

Media player
Cohousing: Families share 19th Century mansion in Powys
"Obviously people come and go, but there's a sense of community here you don't always get living on an average street."
Rachael Marshall lives in cohousing - meaning she and her two sons share a home with nine other people in a 19th Century mansion in Llanidloes, Powys.
It is popular in countries including Denmark and Sweden, but accounts for less than 0.5% of Welsh homes.
This could be set to change in future after Powys council and the Wales Co-Operative Centre hired the country's first cohousing officer.
