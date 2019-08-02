By-election victor: People 'demand better'

Video

Lib Dem Jane Dodds is declared the winner of the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, beating the previous MP, Conservative Chris Davies.

The by-election was caused by a recall petition following Mr Davies's conviction for a false expenses claim.

Ms Dodds overturned an 8,000 Tory majority with a Lib Dem margin of victory by 1,425 votes.

She said she would urge PM Boris Johnson to "stop playing with the future of our communities and rule out a no-deal Brexit".