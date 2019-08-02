The anglers clearing a canal of duck weed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The anglers clearing a Torfaen canal of duck weed
"The canal is so full of duck weed, it is stopping the sunlight penetrating the water and the fish are struggling," says Kevin Putnam, a member of the Valley Carpers.
An estimated quarter of a tonne of weed has been cleared by the group in just two evenings at Ponynewydd.
They said Torfaen council is not dealing quickly enough to clear waterways around Cwmbran that are swamped in weeds.
Torfaen council said it had been in talks to arrange a meeting "at the earliest opportunity".
-
02 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window