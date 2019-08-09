Video

Virtual reality is being tested by mothers-to-be at a Cardiff hospital as an alternative form of pain management.

It is being trialled at University Hospital of Wales with a view to potentially rolling it out across Wales.

Head of midwifery at Cardiff and Vale health board Suzanne Hardacre said the technology was "a great opportunity - particularly to use this with women in early labour - to try and help them with some breathing and relaxation and take them out of the moment".

Ms Hardacre said it also had the potential to be used with women who previously had traumatic births.

Video editing and reporting by Nick Hartley.