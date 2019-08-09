Thousands of books damaged as rain floods shop
Thousands of books damaged by rain at Waterstones, Swansea

Thousands of books have been damaged by water at a bookshop in Swansea.

Heavy rain came through the ceiling of the Waterstones store on Oxford Street.

Other parts of Wales have also faced problems because of the weather.

