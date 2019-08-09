Thousands of books damaged as rain floods shop

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands of books damaged by rain at Waterstones, Swansea
Thousands of books have been damaged by water at a bookshop in Swansea.
Heavy rain came through the ceiling of the Waterstones store on Oxford Street.
Other parts of Wales have also faced problems because of the weather.
-
09 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-49297315/thousands-of-books-damaged-by-rain-at-waterstones-swanseaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window