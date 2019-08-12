Island dream ended by medical emergency

Video

A Welsh island needs a community to thrive, say a couple forced to leave after their son was hurt.

Ned and Sophie Scharer had hoped to make a new life for their family while working as wardens and the only permanent residents on Bardsey Island, two miles off the Llyn peninsula, in Gwynedd.

But they had to leave after Sam, 10, badly injured his leg in a fall on the first full day of their new life.

He was airlifted back to the mainland for treatment and doctors recommended that he should not return because there was not enough support on the island.

Mrs Scharer said the island "needs a community, it needs more people living there to support each other and help each other".