After becoming the first person to walk the length of the river Yangtze solo, Ash Dykes has vowed his adventures will get "more ambitious".
Dykes, from Old Colwyn, Conwy, completed the challenge on Monday after a year of trekking through China.
He also said his river walk would "go down in the history books".
12 Aug 2019
