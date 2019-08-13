Media player
Overcoming Asperger's syndrome to win a place in medical school
It is not just the exams that stand in way of Zoe Bannister's dream of a place in medical school.
She must also overcome the challenges of phobias and having Asperger's syndrome.
And she has - with a coveted spot at Cardiff University to study medicine in the autumn, as long as she gets her A-level grades on Thursday.
13 Aug 2019
