These fox cubs were caught on camera bouncing around on a family's trampoline.

Martin Greenhalgh, 51, from Cardiff, had a security alert on his CCTV after the motion-sensor cameras picked up movement in his back garden.

He said he was stunned when he saw the four cubs jumping playfully.

"I looked at the camera and it was just amazing to see them there in the middle of the night,” he said.