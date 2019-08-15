Students 'over the moon' with A-level results
A-level results: Welsh students 'over the moon'

Students across Wales have been collecting their A-level results on Thursday.

Among those was Zoe Bannister, from Beddau, Rhondda Cynon Taff, who has Asperger's syndrome.

She achieved the grades she needed to earn a place at Cardiff University to study medicine.

She said she was "over the moon" after receiving her results.

