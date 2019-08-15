'My wheelchair didn't stop me getting in the ring'

Video

A man with a type of motor neurone disease that affects his movement and balance realised a dream by boxing in front of 150 people.

Jamie Kosack, 26, from Swansea, has used a wheelchair since he was 13.

He rarely left his home, but after joining the Bulldogs gym in Port Talbot, his confidence grew and he has set himself a number of challenges.

Officials at the gym organised a boxing bout, which took place in a controlled environment, with family and friends cheering him on.