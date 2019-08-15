'My wheelchair didn't stop me getting in the ring'

Media player
'My wheelchair didn't stop me getting in the boxing ring'
A man with a type of motor neurone disease that affects his movement and balance realised a dream by boxing in front of 150 people.
Jamie Kosack, 26, from Swansea, has used a wheelchair since he was 13.
He rarely left his home, but after joining the Bulldogs gym in Port Talbot, his confidence grew and he has set himself a number of challenges.
Officials at the gym organised a boxing bout, which took place in a controlled environment, with family and friends cheering him on.
15 Aug 2019
