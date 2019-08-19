Beauty spot hostel 'falling apart at the seams'

Video

A youth hostel in Snowdonia is attempting to raise funds to pay for a £2m renovation.

Bryn Gwynant, on the shores of Llyn Gwynant in Gwynedd, has been operating since 1959.

But it is now in need of a "major redevelopment" according to the Youth Hostel Association.

The mountaineer Sir Chris Bonington is patron of the campaign to raise £500,000 towards the project.