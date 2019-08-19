On board Wales' first electric bus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Newport welcomes Wales' first permanent electric bus

This is what Wales' first ever permanent electric bus looks and sounds like.

Newport will be the first to experience the new vehicles after a former display vehicle was bought for use in the city.

The bus will carry its first passengers later this week.

Next year Newport will receive 14 more, Cardiff will receive 36 and 16 will go to Caerphilly.

  • 19 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Guildford's buses go electric