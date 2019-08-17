CCTV footage shows scaffolding falling into river

Media player
CCTV shows Hopkinstown bridge scaffolding fall into river
CCTV footage shows the moment scaffolding put on a bridge for maintenance work collapses and falls into a river.
Scaffolding which had been put on the bridge over the River Rhondda in Hopkinstown, Rhondda Cynon Taff, fell into the river on Saturday morning.
The footage was gathered by a camera on the Bethany Baptist Church.
17 Aug 2019
