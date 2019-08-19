Video

A large fire has broken out at a bakery in Wrexham.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews can be seen at the site of Village Bakery on Coed Aben Road, Wrexham Industrial Estate.

The service said it sent three crews and an aerial ladder platform to the scene just after 08:40 BST. It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

The family business was founded in Coedpoeth, Wrexham, by a father and son in 1964.