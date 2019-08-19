Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wrexham fire: Plumes of smoke from Village Bakery blaze
A large fire has broken out at a bakery in Wrexham.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews can be seen at the site of Village Bakery on Coed Aben Road, Wrexham Industrial Estate.
The service said it sent three crews and an aerial ladder platform to the scene just after 08:40 BST. It is not yet known if there are any injuries.
The family business was founded in Coedpoeth, Wrexham, by a father and son in 1964.
-
19 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-49393599/wrexham-fire-plumes-of-smoke-from-village-bakery-blazeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window