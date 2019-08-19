Elderly couple reunite for final time

Video

A terminally ill man has fulfilled one of his dying wishes to see his wife of almost 60 years one more time.

Derek Oliver, 84, used to visit his wife Eirwen, who has dementia, in her care home in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taff, every day.

But he became ill at the start of the year, and was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

By March, he was bed-bound at home in Pentre and could not visit his 85-year-old wife anymore.

Since then, the couple's son, David, has been trying to organise a private ambulance to transport his father to see his mother one last time - but none of the private companies he tried had the ambulance and resources required to take Mr Oliver to the care home.

As a last hope, he contacted the Ambulance Wish Foundation UK, which fulfils the final bucket list wishes of terminally ill people, and they travelled from London to make the final wish come true.