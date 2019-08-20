'Race against time' to uncover ancient fort

Video

Archaeologists are facing a "race against time" to fully uncover a 2,500-year-old hill fort on the Gwynedd coastline.

A huge iron age roundhouse and Roman pottery were discovered at the Dinas Dinlle site, but archaeologists said they need to dig more before the site erodes further.

The roundhouse is set on glacial drift sediment and 30% already been lost to the Irish Sea since 1900.

Experts predict, due to climate change, the 125-acre Dinas Dinlle site could be completely lost within 500 years.