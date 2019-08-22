Video

Jaffrin Khan changed her name when applying for a job as she was worried recruiters would have a "conscious or unconscious bias about who I was, based on my name, ethnic background and religion".

Ms Khan said her surname made her feel "conscious" when she applied for a role at a Cardiff department store.

Recent figures suggest BAME women in Wales are much more likely to be unemployed than their white counterparts, despite actively looking for work.

Shavanah Taj - Wales' first Muslim woman to lead a trade union - said positive discrimination in the workplace in favour of BAME people was needed to redress the balance.