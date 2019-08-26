Media player
Living under the threat of a landslide in Swansea Valley
Residents in part of the Swansea Valley have spoken about living with the threat of a landslide from the mountain above.
The hillside above Pantteg, Godre'r Graig and Ystalyfera is made up of hard sandstone sitting above softer rock and old mine workings.
Sixty years ago, landslides destroyed some of the homes and engulfed the road of Pantyffynnon.
Other smaller ones have happened since.
26 Aug 2019
