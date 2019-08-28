'It really eases the loneliness'

Video

A community-run care project set up in a pilot project four years ago is now helping up to 50 elderly people in one village in Pembrokeshire.

Solva Care is setting up new initiatives to look after people after securing National Lottery funding to cover its costs for another five years.

Gaynor Lynch needed help to improve her confidence with getting outside to walk her dog Pudding, a Chihuahua.

So she was matched with Kelly Dixon, 22, one of Solva Care's 36 volunteers who started helping when she was home from university, and she joins Gaynor and Pudding on their walks.