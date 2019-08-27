Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Should fish still be used as fairground prizes?
A pet shop worker is trying to ban the use of goldfish as prizes at funfairs in Wales.
Holly Homer has launched a campaign called "operation goldfish", which she hopes will see a change in the law.
She has launched a petition on the Welsh Assembly website and needs 5,000 signatures for it to be debated at plenary in the Senedd.
Currently, fish are allowed to be given as a prize to over-16s and children accompanied by adults, but some councils in England have banned the practice.
-
27 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window