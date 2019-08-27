Should fish still be used as fairground prizes?

Video

A pet shop worker is trying to ban the use of goldfish as prizes at funfairs in Wales.

Holly Homer has launched a campaign called "operation goldfish", which she hopes will see a change in the law.

She has launched a petition on the Welsh Assembly website and needs 5,000 signatures for it to be debated at plenary in the Senedd.

Currently, fish are allowed to be given as a prize to over-16s and children accompanied by adults, but some councils in England have banned the practice.