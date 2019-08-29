'Our son's cannabis treatment costs us thousands'

Video

Bailey Williams has a rare form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome.

The 17-year-old's family buy him privately prescribed medical cannabis because they cannot get it on the NHS, and said his next monthly batch is set to cost them £4,000.

Bailey's mother, Rachel Rankmore said he has had fewer seizures since he started taking the drugs - but she fears the family will not be able to afford the medication long-term.

The law changed last November so specialist doctors could offer cannabis-based medication.

But the Welsh Government said no cannabis products had passed tests of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

The Department of Health and Social Care said there was "a clear consensus on the need for more clinical evidence."