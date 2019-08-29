Media player
Man fined after driving car with a car on its roof in Aberystwyth
A man has been fined and given three penalty points on his driving licence after driving a car with another car strapped to its roof.
Glyndwr Wyn Richards, from Llanfarian in Ceredigion, was convicted of using a motor vehicle in a condition likely to cause injury at Aberystwyth magistrates' court on Wednesday.
Richards, 51, was seen driving the car through Aberystwyth in March.
He was fined £80 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 after pleading guilty to the offence.
29 Aug 2019
