Man fined after driving car with a car on its roof

A man has been fined and given three penalty points on his driving licence after driving a car with another car strapped to its roof.

Glyndwr Wyn Richards, from Llanfarian in Ceredigion, was convicted of using a motor vehicle in a condition likely to cause injury at Aberystwyth magistrates' court on Wednesday.

Richards, 51, was seen driving the car through Aberystwyth in March.

He was fined £80 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 after pleading guilty to the offence.