'A fake policeman conned me out of thousands'

Fake policeman scams Penarth 84-year-old out of savings
An 84-year-old woman lost her life savings after she was targeted by a fraudster masquerading as a police officer.
Margaret Andrews was one of three elderly people in south Wales who lost more than £22,000.
Fraudster Kye Harwood is serving two years in a young offender institution after admitting three charges of fraud by false representation.
"I didn't know that he wasn't a real copper," said Mrs Andrews.
"I've worked hard all my life and for him to come and take all my money. It's not fair."
30 Aug 2019
