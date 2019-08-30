Over-60s uni bursaries 'help elderly contribute'

Video

A woman who graduated at the age of 73 has said a new bursary scheme for over-60s will "help older people contribute to Welsh society".

Patti Webber did a creative writing master's degree at Swansea University - which she funded herself - but from the next academic year, over-60s students from Wales will get a £4,000 bursary to help with their studies.

Ms Webber said the scheme would also give a "wider view" of society.

Welsh master's students of all ages will be offered a £2,000 bursary to either stay in Wales or return to the country to study.