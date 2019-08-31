Media player
Young carers the subject of Eye of the Storm musical
Two of the 30,000 young carers in Wales have shared their stories as a musical looking at the subject, Eye of the Storm, is about to tour the UK.
Wales has the highest rate in the UK of people under 25 caring for an adult or disabled child.
Lauren, 13, and Shriyana, 15, explained how their lives can differ to those of their peers.
31 Aug 2019
