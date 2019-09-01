Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cardiff 10k: 'My husband will be running with me'
A woman from Bridgend county and more than 100 of her friends are running the Cardiff 10k on Sunday in memory of her husband Alan.
Alan Parsons, 44, of Pontycymer, died in June 2018 while waiting for a kidney transplant.
His widow Nicola decided to run the 6.2-mile race in his memory and asked for support from a few friends, which turned into more than 100 companions.
She said: "I know he'll be running with me."
-
01 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window