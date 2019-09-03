Criminal investigation after abattoir filming

Media player
Criminal investigation after Wrexham abattoir filming
Footage allegedly showing sheep being killed when not stunned properly and being dragged by their legs and throat has been obtained by an animal welfare charity.
Animal Aid said investigators got four sets of films from visits to Farmers Fresh abattoir in Cross Lanes, Wrexham.
It has now called on the Welsh Government to make the use of CCTV in abattoirs mandatory.
A criminal investigation is under way - the company made no comment.
