'My four-year-old will start school in a cabin'

Pupils at a school will start the new term in portable classrooms due to the risk of a landslide.

Godre'r Graig Primary School, near Ystalyfera, Neath Port Talbot, shut a week before the summer holidays.

Children are expected to be taught in portable classrooms at a comprehensive school three miles (4.8 km) away from Monday.

Father-of-two Ben Holdsworth said: "We've all had time to digest that risk assessment and it seems that the risk is very, very, very small."

But the council leader said they had done their best in "very difficult circumstances".